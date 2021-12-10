JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Director Darrell Webb Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Director Darrell Webb sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $1,312,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. JOANN Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $422.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. JOANN had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 74.99%. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JOANN Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. JOANN’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JOANN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in JOANN in the third quarter worth about $11,713,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter worth about $8,778,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter worth about $5,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in JOANN by 135.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 338,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in JOANN by 13.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,729,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 323,517 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

