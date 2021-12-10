Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) EVP Stephen P. Bell Sells 100,000 Shares

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $2,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. Coterra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $23.64.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.20 million. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 134.83%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

