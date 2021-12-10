Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 16th.

GTIM stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32. The company has a market cap of $57.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.22.

Separately, TheStreet raised Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Good Times Restaurants as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants; and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

