Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 16th.
GTIM stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32. The company has a market cap of $57.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.22.
Separately, TheStreet raised Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants; and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.
