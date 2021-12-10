Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 79 ($1.05) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 62 ($0.82).

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.86) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.80) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Tullow Oil to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.73) to GBX 65 ($0.86) in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 70 ($0.93) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.86) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 59.57 ($0.79).

Shares of LON TLW opened at GBX 45.33 ($0.60) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The company has a market cap of £648.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 22.61 ($0.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.88). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 49.67.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Les Wood purchased 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £453.68 ($601.62). Also, insider Sheila Khama bought 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £3,393.60 ($4,500.20).

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

