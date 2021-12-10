Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Price Target Cut to GBX 192 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Genel Energy (LON:GENL) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 213 ($2.82) to GBX 192 ($2.55) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 205 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.85) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of LON:GENL opened at GBX 126 ($1.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of £350.66 million and a PE ratio of -12.48. Genel Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 113.85 ($1.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 194.80 ($2.58). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 139.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 141.53.

In other Genel Energy news, insider Bill Higgs sold 240,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.91), for a total value of £165,642.09 ($219,655.34).

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

