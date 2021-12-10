PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy producer on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

PDC Energy has a payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PDC Energy to earn $9.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

PDCE stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.09. PDC Energy has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.76 and a beta of 3.20.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PDCE. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist dropped their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities dropped their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

In other PDC Energy news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $56,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,514. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

