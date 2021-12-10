Spire Wealth Management Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,048,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,855,000 after purchasing an additional 306,398 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,370,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,967,000 after buying an additional 30,499 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,685,000 after buying an additional 168,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,339,000 after buying an additional 1,453,591 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,860,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,436,000 after buying an additional 127,698 shares during the period.

VOE opened at $147.61 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $115.88 and a 1-year high of $151.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.77.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

