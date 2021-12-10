Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 39 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 955 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after buying an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $215,446,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,125,000 after purchasing an additional 369,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 184.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,931,000 after purchasing an additional 296,428 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $396.49 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.10 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $132.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $399.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.02.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

