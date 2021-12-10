Strs Ohio Sells 8,767 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,767 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Square were worth $29,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 679,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Square by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,630,000 after purchasing an additional 273,498 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.66.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $186.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 174.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.31 and a 200-day moving average of $242.12. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $170.75 and a one year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,568. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

