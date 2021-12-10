Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,011 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average is $51.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

