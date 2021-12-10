Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Takes $459,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. EQ LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $468.25 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $363.38 and a 52 week high of $475.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

