DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 13,794 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 393,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,794 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $30,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average is $76.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

