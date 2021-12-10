DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,032 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.14% of Hershey worth $49,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 137,461 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $651,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HSY opened at $183.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $184.66.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,361 shares of company stock worth $5,580,132. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

