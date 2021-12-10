WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $92.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.23. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.16.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

