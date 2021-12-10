Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $925-950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.19 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.45 EPS.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $95.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $55.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.21.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPAR. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.25.

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,652. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

