Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,187.39

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,187.39 ($15.75) and traded as high as GBX 1,219 ($16.16). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 1,199 ($15.90), with a volume of 675,941 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on PNN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Pennon Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.53) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.65) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.06) to GBX 1,300 ($17.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,175 ($15.58) to GBX 1,200 ($15.91) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pennon Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,154.40 ($15.31).

Get Pennon Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,182.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,189.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a GBX 11.70 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.33%.

Pennon Group Company Profile (LON:PNN)

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.