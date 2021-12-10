TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.69

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.69 and traded as high as C$3.84. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at C$3.79, with a volume of 62,758 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$319.00 price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of C$274.21 million and a PE ratio of 7.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.70.

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$72.87 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.