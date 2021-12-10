Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.54). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 40.50 ($0.54), with a volume of 20,764 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26. The firm has a market cap of £3.80 million and a PE ratio of 22.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.26.

In other Newmark Security news, insider Robert Waddington acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,630.42).

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The company's People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

