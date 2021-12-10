First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,228.42

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2021

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,228.42 ($29.55) and traded as high as GBX 2,265 ($30.04). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 2,120 ($28.11), with a volume of 37,004 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £578.43 million and a P/E ratio of 724.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,154.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,227.04.

About First Derivatives (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?

Receive News & Ratings for First Derivatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Derivatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.