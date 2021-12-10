First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,228.42

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,228.42 ($29.55) and traded as high as GBX 2,265 ($30.04). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 2,120 ($28.11), with a volume of 37,004 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £578.43 million and a P/E ratio of 724.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,154.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,227.04.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

