The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives $87.72 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.25 and its 200 day moving average is $74.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $146.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,212,021 shares of company stock valued at $98,012,301. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.