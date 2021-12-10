Brokerages Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Price Target at $90.50

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $144,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 726,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 577,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 35.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 495,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,963,000 after purchasing an additional 130,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at $17,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

RPM International stock opened at $96.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.93. RPM International has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $99.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.87 and a 200-day moving average of $87.23.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.58%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

