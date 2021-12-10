Brokerages Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Price Target at $90.50

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.57.
A number of analysts have recently commented on RPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th.
In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
RPM International stock opened at $96.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.93. RPM International has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $99.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.87 and a 200-day moving average of $87.23.
RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.58%.
About RPM International
RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).
