Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.47), Fidelity Earnings reports. Eneti had a negative net margin of 230.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:NETI opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. Eneti has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $82.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Eneti’s payout ratio is presently -0.10%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eneti stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Eneti at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on NETI. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on shares of Eneti in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Eneti

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

