Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.47), Fidelity Earnings reports. Eneti had a negative net margin of 230.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:NETI opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. Eneti has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $82.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Eneti’s payout ratio is presently -0.10%.
Several research firms have weighed in on NETI. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on shares of Eneti in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
About Eneti
Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.
Further Reading: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.