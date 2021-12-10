Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LESL. Berenberg Bank raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Loop Capital raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $21.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.86. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

