Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stitch Fix in a report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SFIX has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.05.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.48 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $1,007,046.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,510,000. Yale University raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 29.0% during the third quarter. Yale University now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 252.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 29,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

