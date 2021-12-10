Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 23.8% over the last three years.

DEX stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $11.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 28.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 32,313 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 32.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 84.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

