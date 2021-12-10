Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Raised to $85.00 at Citigroup

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CIEN. Barclays boosted their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $71.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.52. Ciena has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $73.35.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $348,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,559. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 80,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 167,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ciena by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,936,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,812,000 after buying an additional 284,184 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.