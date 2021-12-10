Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7,463.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,271 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $14,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.78.

NYSE BDX opened at $245.11 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.84 and a 200-day moving average of $246.94. The firm has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.