PGGM Investments Has $18.16 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,707 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Leidos were worth $18,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the third quarter worth $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Leidos during the second quarter worth $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Leidos by 73.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Leidos during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the second quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

LDOS stock opened at $88.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.81. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.45 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

