KeyCorp Weighs in on Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust in a report released on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

HR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.17 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.21.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 636.88%.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 123.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,704,000 after buying an additional 809,931 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $420,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,343,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 283.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 84,785 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

