Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Director Lincoln Pereira Sells 15,000 Shares

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $3,075,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lincoln Pereira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Lincoln Pereira sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $1,005,300.00.

Shares of GPI opened at $202.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $115.19 and a one year high of $212.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.92 and a 200 day moving average of $175.75.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.97 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

GPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,128,000 after acquiring an additional 218,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,883,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,823,000 after acquiring an additional 37,706 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 4.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 675,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,013,000 after purchasing an additional 41,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 93,848.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 456,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 456,104 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

