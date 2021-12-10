Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.49

Wound Management Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.49 and last traded at $28.76, with a volume of 27246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84.

Wound Management Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNDM)

WNDM Medical Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc in April 2017.

