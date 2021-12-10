Keith Rupert Murdoch Sells 1,000,000 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Stock

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $21,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NWS stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.45.
News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%.
About News
News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.
