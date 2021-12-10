Keith Rupert Murdoch Sells 1,000,000 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Stock

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $21,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NWS stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Get News alerts:

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in News in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in News by 52.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in News by 8.9% in the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in News by 48.8% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of News during the second quarter worth approximately $3,228,000. Institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.