Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) CEO Joe Anthony Raver Sells 136,990 Shares

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $6,881,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:HI opened at $50.28 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter worth about $70,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

