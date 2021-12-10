Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 70 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $5,722,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 356,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,079,000 after purchasing an additional 68,765 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Public Storage by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Public Storage by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Public Storage by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSA. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.15.

PSA opened at $342.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $344.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.10 and a 200 day moving average of $313.67.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.