Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 4,672.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 364.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.51. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.43.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

