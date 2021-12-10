Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Makes New $62,000 Investment in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Novavax by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Novavax by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Novavax by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Novavax by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $177.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.65 and a 200 day moving average of $196.04. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $107.08 and a one year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $7,544,328.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total transaction of $6,312,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,221 shares of company stock worth $47,250,797. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVAX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

