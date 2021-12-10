Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 438 Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.4% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of ELS opened at $84.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.58. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

