Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,354 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.2% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $109,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $162,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

MSFT stock opened at $333.10 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.11 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $321.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

