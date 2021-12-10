Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Sells 3,414 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 3,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $657,843.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $207.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.47. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 93.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter worth $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter worth $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ambarella from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities upped their target price on Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.21.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

