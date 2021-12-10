Ares Protocol (ARES) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.21 Million

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 10th. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 49.6% lower against the dollar. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

