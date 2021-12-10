Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Announces Earnings Results

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE CXM opened at $13.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75. Sprinklr has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $26.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth approximately $670,000. 35.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CXM shares. Barclays increased their price target on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.87.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

