Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Announces Earnings Results

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NYSE CXM opened at $13.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75. Sprinklr has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $26.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth approximately $670,000. 35.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.
