BOOM 24-Hour Volume Reaches $77,683.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 10th. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a market cap of $3.05 million and $77,683.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOOM has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00041398 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007154 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,147,278 coins and its circulating supply is 778,116,546 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

