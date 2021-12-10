Strs Ohio Buys 858,537 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 2,244.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,792 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 858,537 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Devon Energy worth $31,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,178,743,000 after purchasing an additional 460,138 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679,826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,812,563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $753,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,865,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,068 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Truist raised their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $42.32 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $45.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

