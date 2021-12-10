Strs Ohio Purchases 114,386 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 304,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,386 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $34,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $459,177,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,483 shares during the period. Oakmont Corp raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2,918.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 913,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,817,000 after purchasing an additional 883,618 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 499.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 556,098 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2,111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 581,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,338,000 after purchasing an additional 555,280 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $90.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

