Strs Ohio Has $37.49 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,255 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Amgen were worth $37,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,295,774,000 after purchasing an additional 238,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,429,808,000 after purchasing an additional 313,744 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,899,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after purchasing an additional 386,976 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $212.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.40. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $119.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

