Photon One Day Volume Reaches $2.00 (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. One Photon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Photon has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. Photon has a total market cap of $66,972.93 and approximately $2.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Photon alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,941.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,157.61 or 0.08495014 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.26 or 0.00319286 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.62 or 0.00945240 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00078003 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00010588 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.68 or 0.00399822 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.35 or 0.00278592 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

Photon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 42,790,489,782 coins. The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Photon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PHOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Photon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Photon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.