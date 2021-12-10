Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) versus Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Head-To-Head Review

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) and Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.8% of Alteryx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Zuora shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alteryx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Zuora shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alteryx and Zuora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx -22.97% -18.89% -5.74% Zuora -24.76% -45.54% -18.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Alteryx and Zuora, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx 0 3 8 0 2.73 Zuora 0 2 4 0 2.67

Alteryx currently has a consensus target price of $108.27, suggesting a potential upside of 65.35%. Zuora has a consensus target price of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.72%. Given Alteryx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Alteryx is more favorable than Zuora.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alteryx and Zuora’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx $495.31 million 8.92 -$24.37 million ($1.80) -36.38 Zuora $305.42 million 7.92 -$73.17 million ($0.68) -28.56

Alteryx has higher revenue and earnings than Zuora. Alteryx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zuora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Alteryx has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zuora has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alteryx beats Zuora on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc. engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P. Harding, Jr. in March 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V. Rao, Cheng Zou and Tien Tzuo and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

