Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Dollarama Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dollarama in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOL. National Bankshares raised their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Dollarama to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.50.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$58.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.70, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$56.73. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$46.56 and a 52-week high of C$60.87.

In other Dollarama news, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.50, for a total value of C$339,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Ross sold 83,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total value of C$4,651,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,146,872. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,052 shares of company stock worth $6,917,330.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.97%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

