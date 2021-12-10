Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNTE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 332,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNTE stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $46.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.