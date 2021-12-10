Drive Shack (LON:DS) PT Raised to GBX 588

Drive Shack (LON:DS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 584 ($7.74) to GBX 588 ($7.80) in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

DS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Drive Shack from GBX 470 ($6.23) to GBX 500 ($6.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.10) price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Shore Capital lifted their price objective on Drive Shack from GBX 557 ($7.39) to GBX 577 ($7.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 525 ($6.96).

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

